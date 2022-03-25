Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.