Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Shares of EQRR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.