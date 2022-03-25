Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period.
Shares of EQRR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $56.87.
