Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,446 shares of company stock worth $30,644,888. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

