Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor stock opened at $153.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $154.30. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

