Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Insider Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) insider Anne Stephenson sold 2,775 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $20,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CURV opened at $7.19 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
