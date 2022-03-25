Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Insider Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) insider Anne Stephenson sold 2,775 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $20,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CURV opened at $7.19 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

