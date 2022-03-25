First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Command Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

