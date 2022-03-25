First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

