LCM Capital Management Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

