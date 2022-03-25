Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

