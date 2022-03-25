Conor Fennerty Sells 9,500 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.