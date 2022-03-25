Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

