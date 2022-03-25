Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Honest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Several research firms recently commented on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

