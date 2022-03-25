Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.18. Core Laboratories also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

CLB stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 323,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

