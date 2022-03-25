Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AX opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

