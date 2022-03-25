Brokerages Set Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Target Price at $106.33

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Materion by 43.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Materion by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Materion by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71. Materion has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

