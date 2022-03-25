Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ CYXT opened at $12.13 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
