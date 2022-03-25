Citigroup Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $108.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

DHI stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

