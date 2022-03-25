Citigroup Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $108.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.
DHI stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
