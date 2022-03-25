Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Lifted by Analyst

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

