BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

