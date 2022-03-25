BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.28.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
