First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.