First Command Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 548 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of VMware by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 129,139 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.