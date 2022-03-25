First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 650 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

