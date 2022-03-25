Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MNP opened at GBX 343.63 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 11.28 and a current ratio of 11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 388.52. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 303 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 437 ($5.75). The stock has a market cap of £297.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.73.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

In other Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust news, insider Lindsay Dodsworth purchased 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.22 ($13,084.81).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.