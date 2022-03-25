First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

