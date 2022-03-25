Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 59,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 47,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.