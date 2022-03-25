The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $101,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $276.68 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $322.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

