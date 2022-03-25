New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,955 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $59,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $175.75 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.