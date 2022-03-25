New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $86,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $711.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $655.37 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

