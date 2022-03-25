Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Kontoor Brands 7.89% 151.71% 15.24%

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 3.01 -$44.82 million N/A N/A Kontoor Brands $2.48 billion 0.99 $195.42 million $3.31 13.15

Kontoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Kontoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kontoor Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $80.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.46%. Given Kontoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. As of January 1, 2022, it operated 80 retail stores across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

