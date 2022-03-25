Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.