Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 6.4%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.42. 17,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 418,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

