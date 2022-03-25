Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 10.3%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) was up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 40.96 and a quick ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.99 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75.

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.