Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.85

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $142.64, with a volume of 2731700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

