AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 176,994 shares.The stock last traded at $24.96 and had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

