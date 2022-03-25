Brokerages Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

