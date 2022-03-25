Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.76). DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $408.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 37.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 92.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DermTech by 33.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DermTech by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DermTech by 111.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

