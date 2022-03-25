MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 5.9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.05. 6,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $367,541. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

