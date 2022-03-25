Pinnacle West Capital Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNW. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

PNW opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

