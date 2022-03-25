Amon 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,896.00 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,896.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amon has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00115311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

