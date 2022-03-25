Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 14th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

