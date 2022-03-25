Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

