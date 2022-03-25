Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VLCN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Volcon has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Get Volcon alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.