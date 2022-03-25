Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
VLCN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Volcon has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $17.96.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Volcon (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
