Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of MMC opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $117.21 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

