City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO opened at $17.41 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $758.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.