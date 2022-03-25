Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Qualtrics International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.