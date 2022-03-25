Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of SWIM opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.18. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

