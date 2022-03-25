Kenmare Resources plc (KMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 446.67 ($5.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 398.32 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The company has a market capitalization of £423.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

