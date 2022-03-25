Clean Yield Group Sells 52,000 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in New Gold were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $60,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

