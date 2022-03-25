Clean Yield Group Sells 2,400 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

