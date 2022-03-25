Stephen Ritter Sells 2,840 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $644.54 million, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

